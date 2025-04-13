403
Coventry University Group and GITAM Sign Landmark Agreement to Benefit Research Students in India and the UK
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) April 11, 2025, Bengaluru– Coventry University Group and Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) have signed a collaboration agreement to foster academic collaboration, enhance research and create global learning opportunities for students in both India and the UK. This collaboration signifies a major step towards strengthening ties between two leading institutions and unlocking new avenues for innovation and knowledge exchange.
The agreement will create a dual degree PhD Program that integrates doctoral scholars into a globally applied research network spanning both institutions. Through this initiative, students will benefit from joint supervision by GITAM and Coventry University faculty, gaining access to world-class research infrastructure, industry collaborations and funding opportunities in both countries.
While for GITAM, this is their first dual degree PhD degree program in collaboration with an overseas institute for Coventry University, it is the first such unique academic collaboration in India that would lead to a dual-degree PhD Award. Over the last 14 months, academic teams led by Professor Carl Perrin (Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor Research) from Coventry University and Professor KNS Acharya (ProVC GITAM Bangalore) have worked tirelessly in identifying areas of synergy and the operating model for this collaboration to succeed for respective institutions.
Benefits for Students and Faculty in UK & India
● Enhanced Learning Experience: Students will have the opportunity to engage in international research projects, receive dual accreditation and develop a global academic perspective.
● Industry-Linked Research: The program focuses on applied research with direct industry and societal relevance, covering areas such as clean mobility, climate resilience, advanced health technologies and smart infrastructure.
● Global Career Prospects: The collaboration enhances employability by equipping students with research expertise, cross-cultural exposure and access to Coventry’s global industry network.
● Faculty Development: Joint faculty exchanges, co-authored publications and collaborative grant applications will enrich research outputs and professional growth.
A Global Collaboration for Academic Excellence
The agreement is part of Coventry University Group’s broader global strategy, coinciding with the opening of its India Global Hub in New Delhi last year. The university already operates Global Hubs in Africa, China, Brussels and Singapore, fostering working relationships with institutions, governments and industries worldwide.
Professor Richard Dashwood, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research at Coventry University, emphasised the transformative potential of joining forces with GITAM, stating, “This collaboration with GITAM reflects our commitment to driving global research excellence with real-world impact. Through joint research, faculty exchanges and student mobility programs, we are creating an ecosystem where knowledge is not just shared but co-created. This will allow students and researchers to contribute meaningfully to global challenges while benefiting from a truly international academic experience.”
Expanding Research and Innovation
GITAM, a premier institution in India, aims to strengthen its research capabilities through international collaboration. The agreement will allow both universities to apply for joint research grants and work on projects in key areas such as agroecology, water and sustainability, future transport, autonomous systems, engineering, healthcare and life sciences, business and arts, and virtual and mixed realities.
Professor KNS Acharya, Pro-Vice Chancellor at GITAM, emphasized the strategic importance of the agreement, stating, “GITAM is committed to forging meaningful global partnerships that drive impactful research. This collaboration with Coventry University is not just an academic exchange but a blueprint for co-developing solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges. By aligning our research strengths and leveraging complementary expertise, we provide our scholars and faculty with a dynamic, interdisciplinary platform fostering innovation and societal transformation.”
Signing Ceremony
The signing ceremony, held in Bangalore on March 6th, was attended by key academic leaders from both institutions, including:
• Dr. Errol D’souza, Vice-Chancellor, GITAMProf. Richard Dashwood, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research), Coventry University
• Prof. Gunasekaran, Registrar, GITAM
• Prof KNS Acharya – Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Bangalore CampusProf. Elena Gaura, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research), Coventry University
• Prof. Rohit Bhagat, Centre Director, Centre for E-mobility and Clean Growth
• Dr. Megha Mathur, International Research and Innovation Manager, Coventry University Group-India Hub
Strengthening UK-India Educational Ties
This agreement marks the beginning of a transformative collaboration that will provide students from both countries access to world-class education, cutting-edge research opportunities and a truly global academic experience.
