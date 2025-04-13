403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ensono appoints Murali Inuguru as Vice President - Digital & Consulting Services, Global AMS & Transformation Practice Leader
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 11, 2025: Ensono, expert technology advisor, innovation partner and managed service provider, announces the appointment of Mr. Murali Inuguru as Vice President - Digital & Consulting Services, Global AMS & Transformation Practice Leader.
Having nearly two decades of experience in the IT industry, he brings his expertise from holding key roles in organizations such as Cognizant, Wipro and DXC Technology. Murali has experience that extends across cloud migration, legacy modernization and enterprise transformation (applications and infrastructure), with successful evidence of having delivered business effect results.
In this strategic role, Murali will establish and grow the global Mainframe Application Managed Services (AMS) & Transformation Practice to bring solutions to client challenges such as de-risking support of core legacy mainframe technologies, developing and supporting ongoing application knowledge for legacy environments, evolving monolithic architectures and improved speed to market with the transformative AMS offering. In addition, Murali will lead the expansion of digital, modernization and consulting capabilities in our India global delivery center, enabling continued scale of Ensono’s digital transformation capabilities. He will leverage his extensive experience in IT modernization and support services to drive business value for clients globally.
“Murali’s expertise and leadership in IT transformation align perfectly with Ensono’s vision to drive innovation and help clients seamlessly navigate their modernization journey,” said Veena Khandke, Managing Director – India Global Operations, Ensono. “His skills in assembling high-performing teams, driving revenue growth, and executing large-scale transformations will be invaluable as we grow our global AMS practice. With Murali joining us, we are reaffirming our focus on diversifying and expanding our AMS capabilities globally.”
By bringing Murali on board, Ensono reinforces its focus on delivering modern IT solutions that drive business success.
"I am thrilled to be a part of Ensono during this period of transformation and look forward to leading innovation in digital and consulting services," said Murali Inuguru, Vice President - Digital and Consulting Services, Global AMS & Transformation Practice, Ensono. "My priority will be to utilize Ensono's capabilities to drive IT modernization for our clients, improve service capabilities, and create a culture of ongoing innovation that supports Ensono's vision for growth and excellence."
“As Ensono continues to ensure we are positioned to Be What’s Next for our clients, supporting them now and along their transformation journeys, Murali’s experience will be invaluable to our growing and evolving portfolio, capabilities, and global reach. We are excited to leverage his expertise as we continue to scale to meet our clients’ application modernization and optimization needs,” said Christine Kiefer, Senior Vice President, Digital and Consulting, Ensono.
Having nearly two decades of experience in the IT industry, he brings his expertise from holding key roles in organizations such as Cognizant, Wipro and DXC Technology. Murali has experience that extends across cloud migration, legacy modernization and enterprise transformation (applications and infrastructure), with successful evidence of having delivered business effect results.
In this strategic role, Murali will establish and grow the global Mainframe Application Managed Services (AMS) & Transformation Practice to bring solutions to client challenges such as de-risking support of core legacy mainframe technologies, developing and supporting ongoing application knowledge for legacy environments, evolving monolithic architectures and improved speed to market with the transformative AMS offering. In addition, Murali will lead the expansion of digital, modernization and consulting capabilities in our India global delivery center, enabling continued scale of Ensono’s digital transformation capabilities. He will leverage his extensive experience in IT modernization and support services to drive business value for clients globally.
“Murali’s expertise and leadership in IT transformation align perfectly with Ensono’s vision to drive innovation and help clients seamlessly navigate their modernization journey,” said Veena Khandke, Managing Director – India Global Operations, Ensono. “His skills in assembling high-performing teams, driving revenue growth, and executing large-scale transformations will be invaluable as we grow our global AMS practice. With Murali joining us, we are reaffirming our focus on diversifying and expanding our AMS capabilities globally.”
By bringing Murali on board, Ensono reinforces its focus on delivering modern IT solutions that drive business success.
"I am thrilled to be a part of Ensono during this period of transformation and look forward to leading innovation in digital and consulting services," said Murali Inuguru, Vice President - Digital and Consulting Services, Global AMS & Transformation Practice, Ensono. "My priority will be to utilize Ensono's capabilities to drive IT modernization for our clients, improve service capabilities, and create a culture of ongoing innovation that supports Ensono's vision for growth and excellence."
“As Ensono continues to ensure we are positioned to Be What’s Next for our clients, supporting them now and along their transformation journeys, Murali’s experience will be invaluable to our growing and evolving portfolio, capabilities, and global reach. We are excited to leverage his expertise as we continue to scale to meet our clients’ application modernization and optimization needs,” said Christine Kiefer, Senior Vice President, Digital and Consulting, Ensono.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment