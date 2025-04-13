403
#ShockKamSavingsZyada - Cosmo Sunshield’s new brand film delivers on electricity savings this summer
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 11th April, 2025: Cosmo Sunshield, the premium window film vertical of Cosmo First Ltd., has unveiled their new brand film - #ShockKamSavingsZyada. With the upcoming summer season, electricity bills are all set to rise, and Cosmo Sunshield’s new film provides the hack to overcome this and save some money. During summer, excess heat leads to frequent use of AC and coolers across home and office spaces. Cosmo Sunshield’s window films block the heat leading to reduced temperatures, thus easing the load on AC, and bring down electricity bills.
With a simple plot, the film centers on a narrative scene in a hospital environment. It starts with a scene depicting a concerned mother and daughter waiting at a hospital. This follows with a consultation between the mother and the doctor, who reveals the father is experiencing shock. Surprised and concerned, the mother seeks clarity behind this shock from the doctor. The film ends with a quirky twist where the doctor reveals an unexpected reason – Reduced electricity bills with application of Cosmo Sunshield window films.
Speaking on the new brand film, Mr Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First said, “During summers, customers often bear the pressure of higher electricity bills. Cosmo Sunshield addresses this challenge directly with our advanced window film technology that demonstrably reduces the amount of heat entering through the glass while still letting light pass through and providing excellent visibility. Our new brand film is simple; one that the masses across the country can relate to. And through Cosmo Sunshield, we look forward to bring live this ‘shocking’ yet real benefit to our valued customers.”
An increase in demand for energy-efficient solutions, such as those for a building’s heating and cooling, is driving the window film market in India. Cosmo Sunshield's offering is a step towards catering to this market demand while keeping sustainability at its core.
