403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
JIOSTAR NETWORK ONBOARDS 28 SPONSORS FOR THE TV PREMIERE OF PUSHPA 2: THE RULE
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 11 April 2025: As the countdown begins for one of the most anticipated television events of the year, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to make its World Television Premiere on April 13 & 14, 2025. The blockbuster film will air across South India’s leading general entertainment channels — Star Maa, Colors Kannada, Asianet and Star Vijay, marking a multi-lingual television milestone. The premiere is strengthened by a line-up of 28 brands spanning multiple sectors. These include P&G, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Crompton Greaves, Britannia, Airtel, Zydus, Symphony, Pidilite, Mondelez (Cadbury India), LG Hing, HUL, Reckitt Benckiser, Matrimony, Tata Neu, Pepsi, OTTO, Inbisco, Eyetex, Ultratech and Berger Paints, alongside regionally influential brands including Vasanth & Co, Pittappillil, Meralda Jewels, Prithvi, Swastik Spices, Regal Jewellers, Josco Jewellers and Kaleesuwary.
"Pushpa 2: The Rule has cemented its place as a cultural landmark, resonating far beyond the boundaries of traditional storytelling. It embodies the perfect blend of entertainment, fandom, and expansive reach. As we bring this highly anticipated title to television, we are excited to bring the unique opportunity to connect authentically with highly engaged regional audiences. This robust brand alliance of 28 brands demonstrates how JioStar’s premium content becomes a driver of measurable value across markets and languages,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Revenue, Entertainment & International, JioStar.
To mark the TV premiere of the highly anticipated spectacle, JioStar Network launched an immersive campaign - The Pushpa 2 Experience across its South channels. This campaign offers fans a chance to dive into the world of Pushpa 2 with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, thrilling action content, star-studded discussions, and interactive experiences across all four channels.
With its record-smashing theatrical legacy, culturally resonant storytelling, and a powerful brand alliance framework, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to make a significant impact on television this April 13 and 14 on Star Maa, Colors Kannada, Asianet and Star Vijay.
"Pushpa 2: The Rule has cemented its place as a cultural landmark, resonating far beyond the boundaries of traditional storytelling. It embodies the perfect blend of entertainment, fandom, and expansive reach. As we bring this highly anticipated title to television, we are excited to bring the unique opportunity to connect authentically with highly engaged regional audiences. This robust brand alliance of 28 brands demonstrates how JioStar’s premium content becomes a driver of measurable value across markets and languages,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Revenue, Entertainment & International, JioStar.
To mark the TV premiere of the highly anticipated spectacle, JioStar Network launched an immersive campaign - The Pushpa 2 Experience across its South channels. This campaign offers fans a chance to dive into the world of Pushpa 2 with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, thrilling action content, star-studded discussions, and interactive experiences across all four channels.
With its record-smashing theatrical legacy, culturally resonant storytelling, and a powerful brand alliance framework, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to make a significant impact on television this April 13 and 14 on Star Maa, Colors Kannada, Asianet and Star Vijay.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment