Al Sadd, Al Duhail Eye Title As OSL Heads For Thrilling Finish

Doha, Qatar: The 2024–25 Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) season is building toward an exciting climax, with the title race set to be decided between heavyweights Al Sadd and Al Duhail.

Holders Al Sadd who are aiming to secure a record-extending 18th title, are currently at the top of the table with 49 points, just two ahead of Al Duhail on 47 following Friday's penultimate round that saw six simultaneous matches.

The two Qatari football powerhouses have fought neck and neck all season, and their final fixtures will determine who lift the prestigious Falcon Shield at the weekend.

Al Sadd, with 16 wins from 21 games, will be the champions if they win their final match against Al Ahli, while Al Duhail must win against Al Khor and hope Al Sadd to lose to regain crown.

While the title race is heading for a dramatic finish, Al Gharafa and Al Ahli have secured the third and fourth positions respectively.

Al Gharafa are currently third with 41 points and will take on Al Shahaniya, ranked eighth with 24 points, in the final round. Al Ahli are sitting on the fourth spot with 35 points with a five-point lead over former champions Al Rayyan. Al Rayyan, who have collected 30 points, take on Qatar SC who are 10th in the standings (24 points) on Friday.

Al Shamal (29 points), placed sixth, will take on Al Wakrah (25 points) who are one spot below them.

At the other bottom of the table, Al Khor who have already been relegated after collecting just 13 points all season. The focus will also shift to Umm Salal (18 pts), who will face the Second Division's runners-up in a play-off. They take on Al Arabi (23 points) as the action-filled League heads for an eventful finish on the final matchday.