Qatar Committed To Advancing 2030 Agenda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar has reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to implementing the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and advancing the 2030 Agenda, with a particular focus on Goal 3 concerning good health and well-being.

This priority aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which integrates long-term healthcare strategies emphasizing sustainability and the delivery of comprehensive medical services.

This came in a statement delivered by Vice Chairman of the Permanent Population Committee Sultan bin Ali Al Kuwari, during the 58th Session of the United Nations Commission on Population and Development, held under the theme“Ensuring Healthy Lives and Promoting Well-being for All at All Ages” at the UN headquarters in New York.

Al Kuwari highlighted that Qatar's healthcare development strategies prioritise prevention and equitable access to medical care across all demographics. He emphasised that these goals have been translated into strategic initiatives under the framework of“Health in All Policies,” fostering cooperation among various state sectors.

Al Kuwari further noted Qatar's accomplishments at national, regional, and international levels in performance, quality, patient safety, development programs, health insurance, and partnerships between the public and private sectors. He added that Qatar proudly holds the distinction of being the first country in the world where all municipalities have been designated as“Healthy Cities” by the World Health Organization (WHO), stressing that five hospitals in Qatar were ranked among the top 250 academic medical centres globally, adding that in May 2023, Qatar was elected to chair the WHO Executive Board during its 153rd session.

He indicated that Qatar recently launched its National Health Strategy (2024-2030), part of the Third National Development Strategy under Qatar National Vision 2030.

Developed collaboratively with health institutions, experts, stakeholders, and patient representatives, Al Kuwari clarified, the strategy aspires to create a health-centric society supported by an integrated healthcare system founded on sustainability and innovation. Its focus rests on three key priorities: improving population health and well-being, ensuring excellence in healthcare services to boost public trust, and achieving efficiency and resilience in the health system.

The UN session coincides with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where civilians face acute shortages in healthcare services due to continuous Israeli aggression, a violation of international humanitarian law. In this context, Qatar called upon the international community to fulfil its responsibilities by holding Israel, as the occupying power, accountable for attacks on civilians, medical personnel, and humanitarian workers.