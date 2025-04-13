Qatardebate, Hamilton-Lugar College To Enhance Academic Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: QatarDebate Center has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hamilton-Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University, USA, aimed at strengthening academic and cultural cooperation between the two institutions.

The agreement was signed on the Indiana University campus by Director of Programs at QatarDebate Center, Abdulrahman Al Subaie and Dean of the Hamilton-Lugar School and Professor of International Studies, Professor John Ciorciari in the presence of several officials and academics from both sides.

The MoU outlines a broad framework for academic collaboration and cultural exchange, designed to deepen mutual understanding between the State of Qatar and the United States and promote dialogue between diverse cultures.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdulrahman Al Subaie emphasised the strategic importance of this partnership in advancing educational and cultural relations between the two nations.



This collaboration marks a significant step toward strengthening academic and cultural ties between institutions in Qatar and the United States.“At QatarDebate, we are committed to developing programs that nurture critical thinking and encourage the exchange of ideas among young people in both countries, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation,” he said.

The agreement will facilitate the exchange of educational resources and materials, including teaching tools that promote academic engagement across cultures. It also envisions the joint organization of conferences and debate championships aimed at enhancing participants skills in critical thinking, logical reasoning, and intercultural communication.

The Hamilton-Lugar School of Global and International Studies is recognized as one of the leading academic institutions in the United States in the field of international studies. It offers advanced programs in global affairs, international relations, and geopolitical studies, and is renowned for its research and analysis of complex global issues.