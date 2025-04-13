Katara Launches Naham Al Khaleej 2025 Festival Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, has announced the launch of the Katara's Naham Al Khaleej 2025 Art Award and Festival, set to commence today (Sunday) for three days on Kataras southern beach.

The festival aims to revive Al Nahma, a traditional Gulf maritime chanting art closely linked to the regions seafaring heritage, ensuring its continuity among new generations. The event features a diverse lineup of activities, including seminars and lectures led by experts from Qatar and the wider Gulf region.

The festival will showcase heritage performances that highlight the authenticity of Al Nahma, alongside a photography competition tailored for enthusiasts in Qatar to document the festivals events. Additionally, there will be an art competition, fostering connections between different art forms, whether musical or visual. The festival will conclude with the crowning of the winner of the“Naham Al Khaleej” title, following a multi-stage competition. The contest focuses on traditional maritime songs, categorised into two artistic styles: Work Arts, including Duwari, Al Yamal, Al Khatfa, Al Jib, and Al Makhmous, Lafjri Arts, including Adasani, Haddadi, Hassawi, Al Mukhlafi, and Al Bahri. Al Nahma is a historic traditional art that emerged in the Gulfs maritime culture, deeply intertwined with pearl diving and fishing voyages. It served as both entertainment and morale-boosting for sailors, led by the Naham, the designated chant leader who performed rhythmic melodies and prayers onboard ships to uplift workers in their challenging sea journeys.

This art form significantly shaped the regions musical and folk traditions, with Gulf sailors renowned for their distinct rhythms, such as Lafjri, Sanjani, Mukhlafi, Duwari, and Haddadi. Al Nahma, however, stands out for its spiritual and emotional depth, offering a melodic expression of hope and resilience amid the hardships of life at sea.