US, Iran Wrap Up Constructive 1St Round Of Nuke Talks

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran and the United States have wrapped up a constructive first round of nuclear negotiations in Muscat, agreeing to meet again next week.

Delegation heads also had a brief direct contact during the meeting in Oman, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying the next round of talks would take place on April 19.

President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff led the American delegation while Araghchi headed the Iranian team at the high-stakes meeting.

In a statement, the White House said Witkoff had emphasised to Iran that he had instructions to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that was possible.

“These issues are very complicated, and special envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome,” the statement added.

Following the meeting, Araghchi told Iran's state media:“In my opinion, it was a constructive meeting held in a very peaceful and respectful environment, because no inappropriate language was used.”

Negotiators exchanged their viewpoints with regard to the Iranian nuclear programme and the removal of sanctions on Iran, IRNA reported, citing a statement from the foreign ministry.

Ahead of the critical talks, Trump had warned the Islamic republic of military strikes in case of failure. For its part, Iran said any attack on it would suck the US into a wider war in the Middle East.

Trump wants Iran to accept within two months a deal that curtails its nuclear footprint or eliminate its programme altogether.

On the other hand, Iran has repeatedly said it could not be coerced into submission, urging the US and its allies to shun threats and avoid making demands regarding its nuclear programme.

