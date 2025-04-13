Trump Extends Biden-Era Sanctions On Russia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has extended for a year a package of sanctions imposed on Russia by his predecessor Joe Biden, a media report said on Sunday.

Citing the US Federal Register, Ukrainian state media reported Trump signed an executive order extending the sanctions slapped on Russia by Biden in April 2021.

The restrictions had been triggered by what the former US administration called Russia's harmful foreign activities.

On April 15, 2021, Biden sanctioned Russian individuals and entities that have allegedly been engaged in cyber-enabled activities against the US and efforts to undermine the conduct of elections in America and other countries.

Allegations against the Russians included attempts to harm or kill American citizens, as well as financial and other sanctions-busting activities.

On the other hand, Moscow says all restrictions imposed on Russian entities and individuals as illegitimate and hopes they will be lifted.

In his executive order, Trump said:“Specified harmful foreign activities of the government of the Russian Federation continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States.

“For this reason, the national emergency must continue in effect beyond 15 April 2025,” the document added.

While pushing for a halt to the Ukraine conflict, the Trump ream has not yet imposed any major sanctions on Russia. It has been urging both sides to reach a ceasefire deal as soon as possible.

