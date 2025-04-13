India Looking To Lead The Global AI Race, Says IT Secretary S Krishnan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) India is not just participating in the global artificial intelligence (AI) movement -- it wants to lead it, S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Global Technology Summit in the national capital, he said this is a defining time for India to deploy AI at scale across government and businesses.

“We are doing what we can to make sure that we stay up to date and don't fall behind. India should stay at the front end of technology -- and that is the effort we are making,” Krishnan told IANS.

Calling AI the next big opportunity for India, the IT secretary compared its impact to the“Y2K moment” that transformed the country's IT sector.

Krishnan stressed that India is aiming to shape the future of AI by promoting innovation, inclusivity, and global cooperation.

“India is looking to lead by example, especially in building collaborations among democratic nations. Our focus is on compute, foundational models, skills development, and creating an AI ecosystem that is democratic and inclusive,” he said.

Importantly, he made it clear that India's approach to AI regulation would support, not hinder, innovation.

“Regulation should not be about guardrails that throttle opportunity. It should be about enabling meaningful, safe and wide-scale deployment of AI,” Krishnan told IANS.

While many countries focus on announcing large investments, Krishnan rejected a headline-driven approach. He said India is focused on real results that bring long-term impact.

“If you chase investment numbers, you won't get enough conversions. This summit is about real commitments and measurable impact,” he said.

Referring to India's Mars Orbiter Mission, he said India is looking for a“Mangalyaan moment” in AI -- an achievement that would mark a significant leap forward.

He added that if AI is developed like India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), it can become a national resource with massive impact across sectors.

Krishnan also highlighted early success stories, such as the use of Krishi AI in agriculture and AI-based improvements in defence operations. These examples, he said, are proof that AI can deliver meaningful outcomes in critical areas.

Answering a question on the role of civil society and think tanks, Krishnan said the government is committed to a multi-stakeholder approach.

“We want to create space for civil society, academia, and others to be part of the conversation. In fact, sometimes I feel we're spending more time consulting than doing,” he added.