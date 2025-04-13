403
AIM Congress 2025 Enhances Investment Cooperation Prospects Between the UAE, China
(MENAFN- Strategic) Abu Dhabi, UAE – April 10, 2025: The China Investment Forum, themed “China’s Investment Dynamics – Opportunities for Global Collaboration,” marked the 40th anniversary of UAE-China diplomatic ties, celebrating economic and technological partnerships.
In her remarks during the forum, H.E. Alia Bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, emphasised that the UAE-China economic relations have grown significantly in recent years, supported by the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership in both countries. Her Excellency noted that the China Investment Forum embodies the shared ambition of the UAE and the People’s Republic of China to strengthen economic partnership, expand cooperation, explore new opportunities to integrate and coordinate their business communities, and simplify the process for companies to move between the two countries and launch new ventures.
Her Excellency added that the UAE continues to strengthen its position as an incubator for entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), offering all the tools and resources required for investors and owners of innovative businesses. According to Her Excellency, the UAE’s top global ranking in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2024/2025 report for the 4th consecutive year underscores its commitment to offering an appealing and influential entrepreneurial environment grounded in best global practices.
H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei stated, “In addition to offering cutting-edge infrastructure and innovative financing schemes targeted at empowering entrepreneurs and boosting their contribution to the diversification of the national economy, we are steadfast in our resolve to develop supportive policies and incentives for the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.” The development of the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship, she added, will be crucial in proposing policies, regulations, and launching initiatives that support the growth of this vital sector.
H.E. Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China, shared goals for bilateral trade reaching $200 billion by 2030. “China is the UAE’s top trading partner—a testament to our shared economic vision,” he affirmed.
Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation, cited deep Chinese investment, including multiple unicorns in the UAE. “In 2024, we saw more than two Chinese unicorns invest in the UAE, with one investor acquiring over 50 units in a single property development,” Al Shezawi shared.
Zhuang Changxing, Deputy Director, Shaanxi Provincial People’s Congress, reflected on the Silk Road and modern cooperation. “Believing in China means believing in the future. We must collaborate to share more knowledge,” Zhuang emphasized.
Dr. Ali M. Al-Khouri, Chairman, Arab Federation of the Digital Economy, proposed a digital pact with China. “Sovereignty today is defined not just by borders, but by who writes the code and who builds the systems that power economies,” said Al-Khouri.
