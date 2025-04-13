403
Trump Hints at Progress in Ukraine, Russia Talks
(MENAFN) United States President Donald Trump expressed a cautiously optimistic view on the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that the dialogue "might be going OK."
His comments were made on Saturday during a media interaction aboard Air Force One.
"I think Ukraine-Russia might be going OK. And you’re going to be finding out pretty soon.
There’s a point at which you have to either put up or shut up," Trump remarked, indicating that a decisive moment could be approaching.
He added, "We’ll see what happens, but I think it’s going fine," reflecting a generally positive outlook.
On the previous day, Russian President Vladimir Putin conducted a session in St. Petersburg with Steve Witkoff, the US Special Envoy.
The agenda focused on the Ukraine situation, highlighting continued high-level diplomatic efforts.
Since February, communication channels have remained active between Moscow and Washington as they attempt to bring the conflict—initiated in early 2022—to a resolution.
