Trump Shows His 'Signature' Dance Moves At UFC Event, But Internet's Attention Is On His 'Tie' - 'Is He Trolling...'
In a viral video, Trump is seen showing his dance moves to his supporters at the UFC event X user commented,"The signature dance as the President."
“Is he trolling people with the color of his tie?” a user named @FFAFamily posted.
"Such great television. Feels like America is back again! Thank you Trump for being the "GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!" an X user named @JacobColeMorby posted.
'Standing ovation for Trump'
As Trump entered, the president received a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd of thousands attending the event. He brought along several members of his administration and White House team , including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and White House communications aides Steven Cheung and Taylor Budowich. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also joined Trump for UFC 314, news agency AP reported.
The Republican president is a longtime UFC fan and sports enthusiast, who has frequently attended major fights. The mixed martial arts fight at Miami's Kaseya Center was Trump's first UFC visit since he took office in January, and it came weeks after Trump attended the Saudi-sponsored LIV golf tournament at his golf club in Miami.
In a further nod to his sports enthusiasm, Trump has also attended the Super Bowl and Daytona 500 since taking office. He sat cageside at a UFC championship fight in New York City last November, shortly after he won the 2024 election.
Aside from the president, the main event for the UFC 314 fight is a championship bout between Australian former champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brazilian fighter Diego Lopes, who are competing for the featherweight championship title. It's the fourth UFC event in Miami, in a county that supported the president by about 11 percentage points in the November election.
