Israeli Occupation Strikes Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, Causes Major Destruction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 13 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation army bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Sunday, resulting in extensive damage to one of its main buildings.
The heath authorities in Gaza strongly condemned the targeting of the hospital during the early hours of the morning, stating that the strike destroyed an entire building within the hospital compound, causing the immediate and involuntary evacuation of patients and medical staff.
Authorities called on international organizations and relevant institutions to uphold their responsibilities in protecting the healthcare sector in Gaza, in accordance with international and humanitarian laws and agreements, and urged for immediate action to stop the ongoing violations against Gaza, particularly those impacting patients and healthcare facilities.
The Israeli occupation also bombed several other targets, including residential home, and a tent sheltering displaced families within the grounds of Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital, resulting in dozens of Palestinians killed and injured. (end)
wab
