Indonesian President's Visit To Expand Ties: Acting Charge D'affaires

Jakarta: Al Reem Hassan Al Ibrahim, Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in Indonesia, affirmed that Qatar-Indonesia relations are strong and well-established, constantly evolving, and represent a distinguished model of bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests.

In exclusive remarks to QNA, she said relations between the two countries have witnessed rapid development in recent years, expressing her expectation that the visit by President of Indonesia H E Prabowo Subianto to Doha would further strengthen and expand these ties. She added that the visit presents a valuable opportunity to launch a new phase of strategic cooperation between the two countries and to deepen the existing partnership. It is expected to witness the signing of several new agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields, including politics, culture, infrastructure, housing, renewable energy, and potentially food security, among other vital sectors. This aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and Indonesia Vision 2045, both of which emphasize economic diversification and investment in innovation.

Regarding key areas of current cooperation, Al Ibrahim confirmed that they include political and diplomatic collaboration at both bilateral and international levels, as well as cooperation in the economic, commercial, cultural, and defense sectors. She highlighted Qatari investments in Indonesia in sectors such as energy, aviation, telecommunications, banking, housing, labor, education, training, tourism, and more. She added that the cultural aspect also receives significant attention, evident in ongoing cultural exchange and educational collaboration, particularly with a number of Indonesian students enrolled in Qatari universities, especially in Arabic and Islamic studies.

She said that 2023 marked the launch of the Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture. Regarding the bilateral issues expected to be discussed during the President's visit to Doha, she pointed out that the agenda will likely include economic cooperation, strengthening cultural and educational ties, signing new strategic agreements, supporting the participation of skilled Indonesian labor in the Qatari market, and enhancing cooperation in vocational training.