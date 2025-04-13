Azerbaijan PM Meets Minister Of Culture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Ali Asadov met yesterday with Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the Qatar Culture Days in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of joint cultural cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

The discussions also touched on the significance of the Qatar Culture Days, which is currently being held in Azerbaijan, as it offers a wonderful opportunity for the residents and visitors of Baku to explore Qatari arts, culture, and heritage.