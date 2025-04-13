Enemy Attacked Zaporizhzhia Region 511 Times In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yesterday, Russian forces carried out 511 attacks on 11 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops launched two airstrikes on Huliaipole. Additionally, 355 UAVs of various types targeted Prymorske, Kamianske, Stepove, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Seven MLRS strikes hit Mahdalynivka, Lobkove, Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka. Meanwhile, 147 artillery shells struck the territories of Stepove, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," Fedorov stated.

The attacks resulted in seven reported cases of damage to private homes, outbuildings, and vehicles.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA