Enemy Attacked Zaporizhzhia Region 511 Times In Past Day
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.
"Russian troops launched two airstrikes on Huliaipole. Additionally, 355 UAVs of various types targeted Prymorske, Kamianske, Stepove, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Seven MLRS strikes hit Mahdalynivka, Lobkove, Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka. Meanwhile, 147 artillery shells struck the territories of Stepove, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," Fedorov stated.Read also: Russian airstrike on Kupiansk: Four injured, people feared trapped under rubble
The attacks resulted in seven reported cases of damage to private homes, outbuildings, and vehicles.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment