U.S. Military Conducts Fresh Airstrikes On Yemen

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, Apr 13 (NNN-YPA) – The U.S. military carried out 10 airstrikes across northern Yemen, late last night, targeting multiple locations, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The strikes reportedly hit Al-Salem district, in northern Saada province, Al-Munira district in western Hodeidah province, and the Vocational Institute in Al-Sawma'ah district of central Al-Bayda province.

No casualties have been reported, so far.

On Friday, the U.S. Central Command said on X that, its operations against Houthis are continuing.

The United States resumed its air campaign against Houthi forces on Mar 15, stating that, the strikes were aimed at deterring the group from launching attacks against Israeli and U.S. naval assets in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said, they would halt their operations, if Israel ends its offensive in Gaza, and permits the delivery of critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.– NNN-YPA