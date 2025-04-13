U.S. Military Conducts Fresh Airstrikes On Yemen
The strikes reportedly hit Al-Salem district, in northern Saada province, Al-Munira district in western Hodeidah province, and the Vocational Institute in Al-Sawma'ah district of central Al-Bayda province.
No casualties have been reported, so far.
On Friday, the U.S. Central Command said on X that, its operations against Houthis are continuing.
The United States resumed its air campaign against Houthi forces on Mar 15, stating that, the strikes were aimed at deterring the group from launching attacks against Israeli and U.S. naval assets in the Red Sea.
The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said, they would halt their operations, if Israel ends its offensive in Gaza, and permits the delivery of critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.– NNN-YPA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment