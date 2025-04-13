403
Kuwait Deputy Chief-Of-Staff Heads To Saudi Arabia For Dragon Group Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Vice Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left the country on Sunday for Riyadh to attend the eighth meeting of the Dragon Group, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release. (end)
