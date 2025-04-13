Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Deputy Chief-Of-Staff Heads To Saudi Arabia For Dragon Group Meeting


2025-04-13 02:04:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Vice Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left the country on Sunday for Riyadh to attend the eighth meeting of the Dragon Group, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release. (end)
ahk


MENAFN13042025000071011013ID1109423199

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search