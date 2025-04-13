With Egg Prices Soaring In US, Internet Turns To 'Potatoes, Marshmallows' For Easter Fun

MENAFN - Live Mint) As egg prices continue to soar in US, creative alternatives to traditional Easter egg decorating are taking over the internet. From painted rocks to dyed marshmallows and even colorful potatoes, social media users are sharing budget-friendly ideas with growing enthusiasm.

“Finally a use for B sized potatoes!!” one commenter wrote in response to a Facebook video showing a potato dyeing tutorial. The video, like many others circulating online, has sparked a mix of reactions-ranging from laughing emojis and“LOL”s to puzzled replies such as simply“huh.”

Behind the humor, there's a serious motivation. Price-conscious parents and holiday planners are searching for cheaper options as US egg prices hit a record high of $6.23 per dozen last month. The spike has made a seasonal tradition unexpectedly expensive for many households.

There may be some relief ahead, however. Market analysts note signs that egg prices are starting to decline, and grocery stores could soon roll out discounts in an effort to attract customers. Until then, it seems potatoes-and a dash of creativity-are taking center stage.



A video features a smiling mom filling cupcake tins with dye as her child skewers marshmallows on toothpicks and gently dips them into the colorful liquid. The finished marshmallows are proudly displayed on a glass platter. In another clip, an influencer transforms plain marshmallows into cheerful chicks by dipping them in yellow food coloring, adding black icing dots for eyes, and attaching orange M&Ms to form a beak and feet.

Meanwhile, other popular videos show shoppers bypassing the egg aisle entirely, opting instead for large bags of potatoes and packets of egg dye. The inventive switch has resonated with viewers looking for festive fun without the sticker shock.

With US egg prices hitting a record $6.23 per dozen last month, these crafty and cost-effective alternatives have quickly gained traction, combining creativity with savings just in time for the holiday.

“Potatoes are about the only thing I can afford,” one grateful online commenter posted. Another boiled it down into a single-word response:“Cheaper.”



Foil Eggs Become New Tradition For One Family

Kelly Friedl of Chicago dyes eggs for Easter with her two kids every year. But because of this year's high prices, she came up with an alternative: foil eggs. Cut egg shapes out of cardboard, wrap them in foil, and you have shiny eggs to decorate and reuse.

“Our mom used to buy three dozen eggs,” said Friedl, 59, who leads a childcare products company called Urban Infant.“I don't think we even ate all the eggs, but it's the memory of doing something with your mom.”



For many families like Friedl's, dyeing eggs isn't so much about eating eggs. That meant having some go bad in the fridge wasn't such a big deal when a dozen cost less than $2, as they consistently did for years, outside the 2015 bird flu outbreak and the current one. But not now.

Paas, a supplier of egg dyeing kits, said that while 94% of those who celebrate Easter will dye eggs this year, 78% of families said they would dye fewer of them than in past years due to the expense.

Plastic Eggs, Crafty Kits And Other Holiday Fun

The craft retailer Michaels said their craft egg kits are flying off the shelves. Sales of two of the kits are up 20% compared to the same time last year, said Melissa Mills, senior vice president and general merchandising manager at Michaels.

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, declined to comment on sales of dyeable plastic eggs and other alternatives, but said it wasn't the first year it carried them. Among some options for shoppers: a carton of 12 plastic eggs that include four liquid dye packets and four egg-dyeing bags and Play-Doh Easter eggs.

Despite the change in tradition, Friedl's family is looking forward to the holiday.

“We're a super crafty family and the most valued gift in our house is a gift that someone has made you,” Friedl said.“We get together every year and do eggs, and we love it.”



(With inputs from AP)