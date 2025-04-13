Myanmar Earthquake: 5.5 Magnitude Tremors Shake Meiktila In One Of Biggest Aftershocks Since March 28

MENAFN - Live Mint) According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 felt on Sunday morning near Meiktila, a small city in central Myanmar. It comes at a point of time when Myanmar is occupied in relief efforts after a massive 7.7 magnitude temblor struck the country's central region on March 28.

The epicentre of the new quake was roughly hallway between Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, which sustained huge damage and casualties in last month's earthquake, and Naypyitaw, the capital, where numerous government offices were then damaged.

(This is a breaking news. More to come)