Trump Squad Kash Patel, Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard To Attend UFC 314 Fights? Netizens Say 'Good Use Of Tax Money'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald and his team are scheduled to attend Saturday night's UFC fights. A White House official took to X to share a video Trump boarding an Air Force One - "en route to Miami for UFC 314".

Trump critics asked whether the“officials enjoying publicly their weekends on taxpayers money”

| UFC 314: Trump, Musk, 'Little X' land in Miami, netizens adore 'power trio'

"All on taxpayer money 🤡," a comment on the picture read. Another said, "Good use of tax money." One user wrote,“All on the tax payers tab. Is America great yet?”

'Very cool look' for Kash Patel

The White House official also posted a picture on X, in which FBI Director Kash Patel 's look caught netizen's attention.

"Next level shoes 👟 and shades 🕶️," a user commented in a viral post. "Very cool look for Patel," praised another. "Kash Patel's rocking it, as always," commented another X user.

| UFC star McGregor to run for Ireland President, trolled: 'He's an embarrassment'

One person even called Kash Patel 's glasses and shoes "feisty". Another user noted, "Kash is wearing Nike Jordan casual sneakers. Nice looking and on sale."

One said, "Love Kash Patel' glasses and shoes!! Very cool!". On even noted,“Kash's shoes has a smile on them that matches his own smile .. 😊”

| Viral video: Conor Mcgregor spits on UFC fan's face over 'Let's go Khabib' taunt Trump's squad at UFC 314 bouts

Trump likley attended the UFC 314 bouts with fellow billionaire Elon Musk and a group of cabinet officials including Kash Patel, RFK Jr, Elon Musk and Tulsi Gabbard, local reported claimed.

Saturday's main event sees Australian Alexander Volkanovski taking on Diego Lopes of Brazil in the featherweight title bout. Lightweights Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett will also face off in the octagon.

| Man mistakenly deported from US is alive, detained in prison, says Trump admin 'What An ENTRANCE!'

UFC Europe posted a video of Donald Trump 's entrance before the start of the main card.“What An ENTRANCE! President Trump in the House for #UFC314,” it captioned the video.

Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One, where he revealed who he believed would be the biggest winner in Miami. "You have a lot of good fights," Trump was quoted by Fox News as saying.

“Who's going to win? Dana White. Dana White is going to win,” he reportedly said.

Trump is no stranger to the mixed martial arts scene, having attended multiple events in the past, including UFC 302 and 309.

The Secret Service is reportedly already at the Kaseya Center with dogs before his arrival, USA Today reported.