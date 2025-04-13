UP Woman Delivering For Blinkit At Midnight Says, 'It Feels Safe Now' - Video
A man, while recording the video, says, "She (the woman) works at midnight in Ayodhya. She delivers Blinkit orders alone, even at 12 am. She is just 18." He then asked about her experience with safety.
Without hesitation, the woman replies,“There is no fear of any sort of safety issues here at all. Women's safety is not an issue in Ayodhya. There are police vans patrolling every 100 metres. I reach home easily. Even my parents have stopped worrying.”
She goes on to explain that it wasn't always like this. "Earlier, this road used to be deserted, and the ghats didn't feel safe. But now, it's the complete opposite. I still take the same route, and it's nothing like it used to be," she says.
Ayodhya underwent a major transformation ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. The city saw the launch of a new airport and a revamped railway station with modern amenities-improvements that significantly eased travel for the crores of pilgrims flocking to the sacred town.
