'Pink Moon' Graces April Skies, Delivers A Breathtaking Display Worldwide In Pics

MENAFN - Live Mint) “Pink moon”, known as 'micromoon' or April's first 'full moon', captivated stargazers on April 12 with a stunning view as it illuminated the night sky. It takes place every year, marking the start of the spring season.

NASA posted on X, "A Pink Moon in full bloom. The Moon will appear full this weekend, with its peak on Saturday evening. April's "Pink Moon" is named after the herb moss pink, one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring."

The first full moon of spring is commonly known as the“Pink Moon” Interestingly, this particular full moon is also termed as“micromoon” because it appears slightly smaller than usual. This is due to the moon being at apogee, the farthest point in its orbit from Earth.

Know about Pink moon

So, if you're wondering whether moon actually turns pink? The answer is not quite. Irrespective of its colourful name, the Pink Moon doesn't change hue. The name actually comes from a springtime wildflower“Phlox subulata”, which bursts into bloom around this time of year. This vibrant pink flower, one of the earliest to appear in North America, inspired the term "Pink Moon" during colonial times, when seasonal events were frequently named after natural signs and changes in the environment.

Take a look at breathtaking display of 'Pink moon'

The full moon rises above Kiama Surf Beach, located roughly 120 kilometres south of Sydney. (Image: AFP)

The 'Pink Moon' appears behind the Commerzbank headquarters in Frankfurt am Main's banking district, in western Germany. (Photo: AFP)

A streetlight glows while the full moon rises above Kiama Surf Beach, approximately 120 kilometres south of Sydney. (Photo: AFP)

The lightning rod of a lighthouse is silhouetted against the rising full moon above Kiama Surf Beach, around 120 kilometres south of Sydney. (Photo: AFP)

Captured with a long exposure, this photograph shows the full moon rising through a cloudy sky above Kiama Surf Beach, approximately 120 kilometres south of Sydney. (Photo: AFP)

The 'Pink Moon' is visible behind the Commerzbank headquarters (C) in the banking district of Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.

The pink moon is seen in the sky over Noida, Uttar Pradesh (Photo: HT)