Murshidabad Violence: HC Verdict 'Big Slap On Mamata Banerjee's Cheek', Says BJP Leader CM Says No Waqf Act In Bengal

MENAFN - Live Mint) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the state's Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the Calcutta High Cour 's order to deploy central forces in violence-hit Murshidabad.

As many as 110 people were arrested earlier in connection with the violence that erupted in parts of Wes Bengal during a protest over Waqf (Amendment) Act on Friday. Three people have died so far in the violence.

| Murshidabad Violence: Over 150 arrested, Govt deploys 5 additional BSF companies Here are Top updates in Murshidabad violence case:

1. A special bench of the Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence in the district during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act .

Holding that it cannot turn a blind eye to reports of vandalism in a few districts of West Bengal , the Calcutta High Court ordered deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Murshidabad.

The court noted that apart from Murshidabad, incidents were reported in Amtala in South 24 Parganas district, in North 24 Parganas district and at Champdani in Hooghly .

| Murshidabad riot over Waqf Act: 3 dead, HC orders deployment of central forces

2. The BSF deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday. He said the BSF will act in coordination with the police and is prepared to send more forces if needed to help restore peace in the region.

3. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari said,“We wrote a letter to the Governor for the deployment of central forces and requested the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary. I also requested the CM. But she did not listen, so I went to court. I am very grateful to the Calcutta High Court . I welcome the decision that has come...”

| Mamata Banerjee says won't implement Waqf Act in Bengal

4. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said,“The verdict of the high court today [Saturday] is a big slap on Mamata Banerjee's cheek that she is not ready to rule the state.”

He alleged on Saturday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has handed over the state to "Jihadis" for vote bank politics.

"The situation is terrible...The situation has become like this because of Mamata Banerjee's incompetence...She is not eligible to rule the state," Majumdar told ANI.

| Violence in Bengal's Murshidabad over Waqf Act: Police vehicles torched

5. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said Mamata Banerjee "knows how to run Bengal" and has called a meeting to pacify the Muslim community .

"Mamata Banerjee is the leader of the people of Bengal. She knows how to run Bengal. There is no place for BJP here. People are unhappy over Waqf Amendment Bill, so the Chief Minister has called a meeting to pacify the Muslim community. People's sentiments are agitated over the Waqf Bill. The reaction was spontaneous," Saugata Roy said.

| Waqf Act: Over 110 arrested in violence-hit Murshidabad, BJP reacts

6. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal. "Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," the CM said in a post on X.

"We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about," she asked.

Her remarks came as fresh violence was reported from Dhulian in Murshidabad's Samserganj, where one person sustained a bullet injury.

| A food festival celebrates the flavours of Murshidabad

7. Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts during protests over the new legislation on Friday.