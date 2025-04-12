Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Daripalli Ramaiah, Telangana's Green Crusader, Dies At 87 - All You Need To Know About The Padma Shri Awardee


2025-04-12 10:14:00
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Daripalli Ramaiah, the famous environmentalist of Telangana and Padma Shri awardee died at the age of 87. He breathed his last on Saturday morning in Khammam following a cardiac arrest, family members confirmed.

Renowned for his social forestry initiatives, he was locally known as 'Chetla Ramaiah' or Vanajeevi. Daripalli Ramaiah was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2017. He received the acclaimed accolade for his invaluable contribution to extending tree cover.

This is a breaking story, check back for more updates

MENAFN12042025007365015876ID1109422820

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search