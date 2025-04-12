Russia Strikes Warehouse Of Indian Pharma Firm In Ukraine. All You Need To Know About 'Kusum'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Russian missile hit the warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine on Saturday, according to a statement from the Ukrainian embassy in India.

In a social media post, the embassy accused Russia of intentionally targeting Indian businesses in Ukraine, despite its claims of maintaining a "special friendship" with India, as reported by PTI.

“Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian embassy said.

"While claiming 'special friendship' with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses -- destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly," it said in a post on X.

No further details on the strike were immediately available.

All you need to know about“Kusum”

According to the official website, Kusum Healthcare Pvt Ltd was founded in 1997. The healthcare company is a fully export-focused pharmaceutical company based in New Delhi, India. The company began its manufacturing journey in 2007 with a formulation plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and later expanded with a fully automated facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in 2018 to strengthen domestic production.

Kusum Healthcare operates in 28 countries, including regions such as the European Union, Mexico, Ukraine, CIS nations (like Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan), MEA countries (including UAE, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Benin, and others), India, and ASEAN nations (such as Mongolia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and more).

NDTV reported citing sources that Kusum is a leading pharmaceutical company in Ukraine owned by Indian businessman Rajiv Gupta, plays an important role in supplying essential medicines across the country. They reported that the warehouse was struck directly by a drone , not a missile, NDTV reported.

Earlier, the UK's ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris said Russian strikes destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv.

He said Russian drones carried out the attack.

"This morning Russian drones completely destroyed a major pharmaceuticals warehouse in Kyiv, incinerating stocks of medicines needed by the elderly and children. Russia's campaign of terror against Ukrainian civilians continues," Harris said on X.

On its website, Kusum Healthcare said it had a presence in 29 countries, including Ukraine, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Kenya, Ivory Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Niger, Cameroon, Mali and Tanzania.

In the last few days, Russia pounded several targets in Ukraine even as the US has been pushing for a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

US envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Friday to discuss the ceasefire in Ukraine.

Saturday marks exactly a month since Russia refused to accept a full interim ceasefire proposed by the US.

As Russia maintained its offensive against Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha alleged that Russia was the "only obstacle to peace".

Sybiha, referring to US-brokered talks for peace in Jeddah, said Ukraine agreed to the proposal on ceasefire.

"Russia refused to agree, instead putting forward conditions and demands," he said.

From March 11 to April 11, Russia fired at Ukraine almost 70 missiles of various types, over 2,200 Shahed drones, and more than 6,000 guided aerial bombs, he said.

“These were Russian responses to peace proposals,” Sybiha said.

(With inputs from PTI)



The attack underscores the risks faced by foreign businesses operating in conflict zones.

Kusum Healthcare plays a vital role in supplying essential medicines in Ukraine. The incident reflects broader geopolitical tensions impacting international relations and trade.

Key Takeaways