Balfour Capital Group And Stocks In Global Forge Strategic Alliance To Bring Institutional Access To Everyday Investors

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, April 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group, a global investment bank managing over USD 400 million in client assets and supporting more than 200 advisors worldwide, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Stocks In Global Group Pty Ltd, a premier market research and equity analysis firm based in Sydney, Australia. This alliance marks a significant step in Balfour's continued expansion across the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing its commitment to delivering localized intelligence with global standards.Stocks In Global Group Pty Ltd (ACN: 664 700 074) operates as a Corporate Authorised Representative (AFSR No. 001301394) of Australia National Investment Group Pty Ltd (ABN: 40 636 343 630), an AFSL-licensed firm (AFSL no. 522028). Together, the partnership will empower sophisticated investors across Australia with enhanced access to actionable stock research, custom portfolios, and structured financial strategies designed to navigate today's complex market conditions.“The partnership with Stocks In Global aligns with our philosophy of combining institutional-grade investment frameworks with sharp, data-driven market intelligence,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer at Balfour Capital Group.“Jamie Park and Karan Gurnani bring a rare blend of commercial acumen, technological innovation, and real-world execution that resonates with our global strategy.”With the global reach of Balfour Capital Group - spanning over 10,000 integrated assets and supported by best-in-class research - Stocks In Global now steps into a transformative new chapter. Through Balfour's institutional conduits and world-class clearing and custodial agreements, Stocks In Global will expand beyond its foundations as a leading research firm in Australia to become a world-class global brokerage platform. Armed with cutting-edge technology, international execution capabilities, and cross-border market access, the firm will now service investors in every major global market.“The cornerstone of Balfour has always been - and will always be - high-quality research, quantitative mathematical strategies, and the ultimate human touch,” added Lawrence.________________________________________About Stocks In Global: Democratizing Intelligent InvestingFounded on the principle of accessibility and transparency, Stocks In Global has become a trusted name for Australian retail and wholesale investors. The firm specializes in delivering easy-to-understand yet institutionally rigorous equity research - built around portfolios tailored for growth, income, and mining sectors.Its acclaimed investment tools include:.Growth Portfolio: Targeting high-growth sectors and innovation-driven ASX leaders..Income Portfolio: Focused on dividend-yielding, lower-volatility equities for regular cash flow..Mining Portfolio: Leveraging Australia's resource strength as an inflation hedge and capital growth strategy..Weekly Market Report: Delivering fresh buy/sell recommendations, macro commentary, and ASX performance snapshots..Stock Screener & Find My Rating Tools: Intuitive investor dashboards with over 200 metrics for identifying and tracking stocks based on technical and fundamental analysis.Led by Managing Director Jamie Park and CEO Karan Gurnani, the firm's DNA is grounded in data integrity, independent analysis, and investor empowerment. Their combined experience spans procurement strategy, capital markets, fintech, and biosciences - with successful tenures at Westpac, Healthdirect Australia, Tech Mahindra, Fat Prophets, and The iQ Group Global.The firm's client-first model ensures that new and seasoned investors alike can access research that's insightful, clear, and actionable. With this new partnership, Stocks In Global will evolve into a full-service investment platform with global reach - while preserving the integrity of its local, investor-focused roots.________________________________________People Are the Edge: The Leaders Behind BalfourAt Balfour, global expansion isn't about territory - it's about trust. We succeed because of the people who lead us and the advisors who stand beside us.Vikram A. Srivastava, Head of Asia, is a market strategist focused on institutional capital flows and emerging market precision.Johan Boos, Head of Europe, based in Yverdon, Switzerland, leads with seasoned experience across structured investments, family office strategy, and wealth preservation.Victor Felix, Strategic Partner in Brazil, is fully licensed (CPA-20, ANCORD) and spearheads our LATAM growth. His strategic alliance with Balfour opens Brazil to our global ecosystem - now enhanced with the ASX-focused intelligence of Stocks In Global.Rohail A. Khan, Director of Business Development for Saudi Arabia and MENA, has led multi-billion-dollar initiatives across investment banking, IPOs, and Islamic finance. With credentials from Harvard and Wharton, Rohail brings unmatched experience across global capital markets.Supporting this leadership core:Tatum Spicer, Strategic Advisor to Steve Alain Lawrence , brings deep experience in capital markets, investor relations, and deal structuring. Her work at 180 Markets helped clients access ASX placements and IPOs with operational efficiency.Jenny Le Nguyen, Senior Wealth Manager and Liaison to Vietnam, connects Balfour to Southeast Asia's luxury and private capital markets. With intuition beyond metrics, her presence in France, Monaco, and Vietnam enhances our client experience across cultures.Juliette Samson, Relationship Manager, supports cross-sectoral partnerships, with a background in digital strategy and healthcare innovation across France and the UK.Emmanuel Baiden, Senior Wealth Manager, is a performance-driven strategist specializing in multi-asset portfolios, FX, and blockchain advisory.Hersh Oberoi, Senior Wealth Advisor of Australia, provides high-level consulting for multi-asset portfolios and algorithmic strategy development, backed by his work with the NDIS and prior quantitative trading experience.Marcel Dufol, Head of Digital Marketing, leads global brand visibility and strategy from Barcelona, driving digital impact with consistency and creativity.“At Balfour, we don't just hire advisors - we build with partners,” said Lawrence.“The truth is, you don't work for me. You work with us. Respect is the cornerstone of success. That's why we cherish our business relationships and celebrate the incredible team that makes Balfour what it is.”“Every great company is about people,” he added.“At Balfour, our people are the engine - and our partners, like Stocks In Global, are the future.”________________________________________About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment firm operating across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. With more than 10,000 assets under coverage, clearing access via CME through COMEX, and a fast-growing real estate division, Balfour delivers institutional-grade solutions with a client-first approach. The firm is regularly featured in CNBC, Negócios TV, Reuters, S&P Global, Bloomberg, The Japan Times, and Asia Financial Times.

