Exhibition Services By Pixelmate Confirmed For Propak, Fi Asia, And Vitafoods Asia

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. Powers Up Bangkok's Trade Show Scene with Cutting-Edge Booth Design Services for ProPak Asia, Fi Asia Thailand & Vitafoods Asia 2025As Thailand gears up to host three of the region's most anticipated trade exhibitions, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., a leader in exhibition stand design and construction, proudly announces its comprehensive services for ProPak Asia (11–14 June 2025), Fi Asia Thailand (17–19 September 2025), and Vitafoods Asia (17–19 September 2025) - all taking place in the heart of Bangkok.With a reputation for transforming ideas into immersive exhibition spaces, Pixelmate Exhibition is set to elevate brand presence at these global events, offering bespoke design, in-house fabrication, on-site installation, and project management tailored to each client's objectives.“Each of these trade shows presents a unique opportunity for businesses to stand out, and we ensure that every booth we build reflects not just the brand - but its purpose, promise, and personality,” said a spokesperson from Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.🚀 Featured Trade Shows:ProPak Asia 2025📍 BITEC Bangna, Bangkok📅 June 11–14, 2025Asia's largest processing and packaging exhibition, where innovation meets industry.Fi Asia Thailand 2025📍 Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok📅 September 17–19, 2025A premier platform for food ingredient suppliers to showcase products and solutions.Vitafoods Asia 2025📍 Halls 5–8, QSNCC, Bangkok📅 September 17–19, 2025The leading nutraceutical event driving innovation in health and wellness.Whether clients are looking to launch new products, attract investors, or network with global buyers, Pixelmate Exhibition ensures that their booth becomes their strongest asset at the show.With extensive experience in turnkey exhibition booth projects, Pixelmate supports both local and international clients exhibiting in Thailand, delivering high-impact solutions that meet tight deadlines and international standards.📞 ContactFor booth design and construction inquiries and consultations:Website:Email: ...Phone: +66 (0)631637732

