Kuwait Vehemently Deplores Israel's Closure Of UNRWA Schools In E. Jerusalem
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Saturday Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' closure of six schools affiliated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem. In a statement, the ministry said the step is a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law that seeks systematically to prevent Palestinian children from their right to education.
This measure constitutes dangerous escalation as part of the continued chains of Israeli occupation violations against the brotherly Palestinian people, the statement noted.
It reiterated Kuwait's categorical rejection of all attempts aiming to undermine the UNRWA's role.
The ministry renewed Kuwait's call for the international community, mainly the Security Council, to assume its responsibility to stop these dangerous violations and hold the Israeli occupation authorities accountable.
It further called for serious work to ensure the continuation of UNRWA services and the protection of its educational institutions, according to the statement. (end) tm
