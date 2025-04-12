403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait FM Receives Call From Omani Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received a call on Saturday from his Omani counterpart Bader Al-Busaidi where they discussed bilateral relations that link both countries and ways of strengthening them, as well as the latest regional and international developments. (end)
nma
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment