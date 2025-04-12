Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives Call From Omani Counterpart

2025-04-12 07:05:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received a call on Saturday from his Omani counterpart Bader Al-Busaidi where they discussed bilateral relations that link both countries and ways of strengthening them, as well as the latest regional and international developments. (end)
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

