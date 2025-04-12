403
Riyadh Welcomes Oman's Hosting Of Iran-US Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia welcomed on Saturday Oman's hosting of talks between Iran and the Unites States.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the Kingdom's support to these efforts and follow dialogue to end all international and regional disputes.
The ministry hoped that the results of the US-Iran talks would back joint action to enhance security, stability and peace in the region and world. (end)
