REAL ID Enforcement In Three Weeks: What Happens If You Don't Have One?
A REAL ID is a state-issued driver's license or ID card that meets federal security standards established by the REAL ID Act of 2005. These standards were based on a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission to improve identity verification nationwide.
REAL IDs can be recognised by the gold or black star on the upper portion of the card. Enhanced Driver's Licenses (EDLs) issued by states like Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont are also acceptable, even without the star.What documents are required to get one?
To apply for a REAL ID, individuals must present:
-Full legal name
- Date of birth Social Security number Two proofs of address Proof of lawful status in the US .
Requirements may vary slightly by state, so travelers should check with their state's licensing agency for full guidance.Who is affected by the change?
The rules apply to all US travelers aged 18 and older. Children under 18 are not required to show ID when traveling with an adult companion who has acceptable identification.What happens if you don't have a REAL ID?
Travelers who show up at the airport without a REAL ID or other accepted document (like a passport) may:
- Face delays Undergo additional screening Be denied access to the security checkpoint
TSA previously stated it may issue warnings before full enforcement, but as of now, travel without a REAL ID will not be permitted starting May 7, 2025.Acceptable alternatives to REAL ID
If you don't have a REAL ID, TSA will accept:
- US passport or passport card Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) Permanent resident card DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, etc .)
REAL IDs cannot be used for international air travel or cruises. A valid passport is still required in those cases.Why the change?
The REAL ID Act is a national security measure. It ensures that all state-issued IDs meet uniform standards to reduce fraud and identity threats.
The REAL ID Act is a national security measure. It ensures that all state-issued IDs meet uniform standards to reduce fraud and identity threats.

Though the law was passed in 2005, enforcement has been delayed multiple times, with the final deadline now set for May 7, 2025.
