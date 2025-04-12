Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shooting In New York: Woman Fatally Shot After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Police


2025-04-12 07:00:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 69-year-old woman was shot and killed by New York State Police early Saturday morning (April 12) after allegedly pointing a weapon at officers during a response to a domestic dispute on Forrest Drive in upstate New York.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been publicly released, was pronounced dead after being transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis.

Domestic dispute leads to shooting

At approximately 2:30 a.m., State Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Forrest Drive. Upon arrival, they encountered an injured man on the front porch who stated that the woman had a knife and a gun. The man claimed that during an argument, the woman had stabbed him in the stomach.

Troopers fired on woman after threat

According to the State Police news release, shortly after the man's statement, the woman exited the house and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the officers. Two troopers then fired at the woman, striking her.“Troopers attempted to provide immediate medical aid and called for EMS,” the release stated.

Woman dies from injuries

The woman was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis but later died from her injuries. The man, whose injuries were not life-threatening, received treatment at the scene from EMS responders. The troopers involved were not injured in the incident.

Also Read | Hamas releases video of US-Israeli hostage; family's heartbreaking plea

MENAFN12042025007365015876ID1109422551

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search