Antony Goddard, OKKAMI COO, Joins Forbes Business Council Elite Network Of Global Business Leaders

Antony Goddard, OKKAMI

OKKAMI COO, joins the Forbes Business Council which is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and Leaders.

- Antony GoddardSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Antony Goddard , Chief Operating Officer of OKKAMI , has been officially accepted into the Forbes Business Council - an invitation-only community for accomplished business owners and leaders from around the world.Mr. Goddard was vetted and selected by a review committee based on his extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of driving business growth. Criteria for acceptance include a history of successful business impact, industry leadership, and notable personal and professional achievements.As a member of the Forbes Business Council, Antony will gain access to a curated network of influential peers, exclusive events, and a platform to share his insights through Forbes. He will also contribute to expert panels and publish thought leadership articles, further establishing his voice within the global business community.In addition, he will benefit from premium branding and concierge-level support, as well as complimentary access to EXEC, a luxury benefits program for elite professionals.“I'm honored to join such a prestigious community,” said Goddard.“Being surrounded by fellow leaders who share a passion for innovation and excellence will be invaluable as we continue to grow OKKAMI and elevate the hospitality tech landscape.”About OKKAMIFounded in 2016, OKKAMI is a leading guest engagement and IoT platform tailored for the hospitality industry. The company enables hotels and resorts to deliver seamless, connected experiences across all touchpoints of a guest's journey. With over 75 integrations to top-tier hospitality systems-ranging from PMS and POS to smart room controls and loyalty programs - OKKAMI empowers over 700 properties across North America, Europe, and Asia to streamline operations, enhance guest satisfaction, and drive revenue growth. OKKAMI continues to lead the digital transformation of hospitality by bridging the gap between guest expectations and operational efficiency.For more information about OKKAMIAbout Forbes CouncilsAn invitation-only network of successful business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs created in partnership with Forbes and the team behind the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Designed to foster collaboration, thought leadership, and professional growth, members gain access to a curated peer group, exclusive events, and a platform to share insights via Forbes. The Councils provide tools and resources to help members strengthen their personal brands, grow their businesses, and make meaningful connections with other high-achieving professionals across industries. Membership also includes concierge-level support and access to premium perks through the EXEC lifestyle and business benefits program.To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit

