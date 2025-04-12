Aesthetic Associates Centre Celebrates 36 Years As Buffalo's Trusted Leader In Plastic Surgery & Skin Care

Aesthetic Associates Centre in Amherst, NY

Aesthetic Associates Centre celebrates 36 years as Buffalo's leader in plastic surgery and skin care, delivering trusted results and innovative aesthetic care.

- Samuel Shatkin Jr., MDBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aesthetic Associates Centre for Plastic Surgery and Advanced Skin Care proudly marks 36 years of delivering expert care, innovation, and aesthetic transformation across Western New York. Since opening its doors in 1989, the Centre has become a leading destination for both surgical and non-surgical rejuvenation-renowned for its consistent results, clinical expertise, and compassionate approach.Founded by the late Dr. Samuel Shatkin Sr. and now led by his son, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Samuel Shatkin Jr. , Aesthetic Associates has built a legacy of excellence. The Centre brings together world-class surgical skills and a comprehensive aesthetic philosophy, offering a full spectrum of plastic surgery, skin care, and non-invasive treatments like Botox, Dysport, Jeuveau and the newest product, Daxxify-all in one location.“Our mission has always been to help patients look and feel their best through safe, individualized care,” says Dr. Shatkin.“We take pride in offering a holistic, science-based approach that blends surgical precision with advanced aesthetic medicine and skin health.”Supported by a highly trained team of medical and aesthetic professionals, the Centre provides treatments designed to enhance natural beauty and promote long-term wellness. Through continuous investment in advanced technologies and provider education, Aesthetic Associates remains at the forefront of innovation in cosmetic care.The Centre is also home to the Aesthetic Learning Academy-its dedicated training platform for healthcare professionals committed to excellence in aesthetics.Now entering its 37th year, Aesthetic Associates Centre remains a cornerstone of Buffalo's medical and cosmetic community, committed to delivering cutting-edge care and life-changing results for the next generation.To learn more, visit

