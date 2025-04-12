IPC Welcomes Exemptions To Reciprocal Tariffs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bannockburn, Illinois, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC shared the following statement today on tariff exclusions and their implications on the global electronics industry. This statement can be attributed to Dr. John W. Mitchell, IPC president and CEO:

IPC, the global electronics association, welcomes the exclusion of key electronics components and technologies (laptops and smartphones) from recently imposed reciprocal tariff measures. These exclusions-covering components, computer parts, telecommunications equipment, and other critical inputs-reflect the importance of the interconnected nature of today's global electronics supply chains.

The electronics industry depends on predictable trade policies to foster innovation, ensure supply chain resilience, and maintain the competitiveness of domestic manufacturing. These tariff exclusions will help avoid supply disruptions, control costs, and support continued investment in advanced technologies in the United States.

In addition to these tariff exclusions, IPC encourages the Administration to extend additional exclusions for materials, chemicals, and equipment essential to the manufacturing of electronics systems.

The United States is a leader in technology design and, once again, can be a leader in electronics manufacturing, so long as economic and trade policies promote the investment that is sorely needed in the domestic industry. IPC remains committed to working with President Trump to build a stronger, more resilient electronics industry.

# # #

About IPC

IPC ( ) is a global industry association based in Bannockburn, Ill., dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its more than 3,200 member companies which represent all facets of the electronics industry, including design, printed board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and testing. As a member-driven organization and leading source for industry standards, training, market research and public policy advocacy, IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $3 trillion global electronics industry.

CONTACT: Sandy Gentry, Communications Director IPC 847-597-2871 ...