Attorney General James Announces 638 Guns Turned In At Syracuse Gun Buyback

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 638 firearms were turned in at a community gun buyback event in Syracuse hosted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the New York State Police, and the Syracuse Police Department. This event was part of Attorney General James' ongoing effort to combat gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe. To date, Attorney General James has removed more than 9,000 guns from New York state since taking office in 2019.

“Gun buyback events empower members of local communities and nearby regions to turn in unwanted firearms and be a part of the solution against gun violence,” said Attorney General James .“Every one of the guns we recovered today was a potential life saved and a tragedy avoided. I thank the New York State Police, the Syracuse Police Department, and my partners in local government for their commitment to helping protect New Yorkers.”

Today's buyback event in Syracuse resulted in 638 guns being turned in, including 130 assault weapons, 333 handguns, 2 ghost guns, and 150 long guns. Following today's gun buyback event, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 9,000 guns out of New York communities.

“We can only succeed in reducing gun violence if we use every strategy available,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh .“Gun buybacks have and should continue to be part of our approach in Syracuse. For people in possession of guns they no longer want, buybacks provide a safe way to dispose of those weapons, and that's good for our neighborhoods. I thank Attorney General James for teaming with the Syracuse Police Department to administer this effective program in Syracuse.”

“I would like to thank the Attorney General's Office for organizing another gun buy back event in the city of Syracuse,” said Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile .“Events like these, along with other proactive initiatives and the efforts of the hardworking men and women of law enforcement, are the best team strategy for driving gun violence numbers down while protecting our law-abiding citizens.”

“The Syracuse Mayor's Office to Reduce Gun Violence works with a team of community partners to put an end to the grief and sadness that gun violence creates,” said Lateef Johnson Kinsey, Director of the Mayor's Office to Reduce Gun Violence .“We share a commitment to get guns off our streets because we know fewer guns will make safer neighborhoods. I'm grateful to Attorney General James for assisting our work with another gun buyback program. Without the help of Attorney General James, we could never undertake such an effort.”

