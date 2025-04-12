Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ilham Aliyev Concluded Working Visit To Türkiye


2025-04-12 03:30:35
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, April 12 - From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the United States, I wish you and all the people of Azerbaijan a spectacular Nowruz. This is a holiday for peace, prosperity, and renewal for all.

Our countries...

10 April 2025, 17:25

