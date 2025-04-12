Ilham Aliyev Concluded Working Visit To Türkiye

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, April 12 - From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the United States, I wish you and all the people of Azerbaijan a spectacular Nowruz. This is a holiday for peace, prosperity, and renewal for all.

Our countries...

10 April 2025, 17:25

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.