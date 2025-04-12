'All Aliens To Register Or...': Trump Admin's 30-Day Rule Puts Even 14-Year-Old Foreign Nationals On Notice In US

MENAFN - Live Mint) While the United States has tightened its noose for immigrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has yet again issued a warning to all foreign nationals to register themselves under the 'Alien Registration Act', which also requires even the 14-year-olds and minors to list themselves or face legal consequences.

In a fresh reminder, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem reminded all foreign nationals present in the United Stated longer than 30 days or whenever entering the country to register with the federal government under the Alien Registration Act.

For those already residing in the country for over 30 days already, the deadline was April 11.

For those who entered“on or after April 11, 2025, without registration evidence, register within 30 days of arrival.”

“Failure to comply is a crime, punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both.”

The law also requires those turning 14 in the United States to to“re-register and submit fingerprints within 30 days of your 14th birthday, even if previously registered.”

And for minors under the age of 14, the DHS has a message for their parents:“Register minors if they remain in the US for 30 days or longer.”

'We must know who is in our country'

In a statement, Kristi Noem said,“President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream.”

“The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws-we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.”

If any foreign national fails to register despite being in the country for over 30 days,“there will be no sanctuary for noncompliance,” the DHS said.

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order, 'Protecting the American People Against Invasion', making it a policy to execute the immigration laws against“all inadmissible and removable aliens, particularly those aliens who threaten the safety or security of the American people.”