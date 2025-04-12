Murshidabad Violence: Over 150 Arrested, Centre Deploys 5 Additional BSF Companies Amid Waqf Protests In Bengal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Murshidabad Violence: The Ministry of Home Affairs have informed that apart from nearly 300 BSF personnel locally available in Murshidabad, additional 5 Companies have been deployed at the request of the CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government.

The DGP, West Bengal, briefed that the situation was tense but under control and was being monitored closely. DGP further stated that he is taking the assistance of BSF posted locally, and that more than 150 persons have been arrested.

Till now seven companies of BSF have been deployed in strife-hit Suti, Dhuliyan and Samserganj areas of Murshidabad , the state lawyer told the court.

The Calcutta High Court on Saturday ordered deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, which has been hit by violence allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Union Home Secreatry Govind Mohan held a video conference with Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal on Murshidabad violence. Mohan asked them keep close watch on violence stricken Murshidabad.

Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday.

The father-son duo - Harogobindo Das and Chandan - were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area, he said.

The third victim, identified as 21-year-old Ijaz Momin, sustained bullet wounds during clashes at Sajur More in Suti on Friday.

In a separate incident, two workers of a local bidi factory sustained bullet injuries earlier in the day at Dhulian in Samserganj block.

On Friday, 18 policemen were injured during clashes in various parts of Murshidabad district, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said.

Large-scale violence was reported from Suti and Samserganj areas during demonstrations over the controversial Act.