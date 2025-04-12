President Ilham Aliyev Concludes Working Visit To Türkiye

At Antalya International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin and other officials.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.