Two Civilians Injured In Krasnopillia As Russians Attack Vehicle With Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Saturday, April 12, in the town of Krasnopillia in Sumy region, Russian invaders attacked a vehicle with a drone, injuring both the driver and a passenger.

That is according to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

A pretrial investigation is currently underway under the procedural guidance of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office regarding war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to investigators, at approximately 13:20, Russian forces attacked a moving vehicle in Krasnopillia using what is believed to be an FPV drone.

The driver (49 years old) and passenger (39 years old) sustained injuries. They were provided with medical assistance. The vehicle suffered significant damage.

Prosecutors, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, are currently documenting the aftermath of the attack.

As previously reported, on April 11, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on Shostka community in Sumy region, damaging an agricultural facility, equipment, and power lines.