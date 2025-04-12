Russian Drone Attack On Civilian Car In Kherson Causes One Death, Two Injuries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Russian drone attacked a civilian car in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district, resulting in the death of one man and injuries to two others.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was shared on Telegram by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Around 16:00, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Dniprovskyi district. As a result of an explosive device being dropped from a drone, a 27-year-old man received injuries that were incompatible with life... Two other people were injured. The men, aged 30 and 49, suffered blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds," wrote the regional head.

He expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and added that the injured are currently in hospital in moderate condition.

As Ukrinform reported, Kherson region is constantly under fire from Russian troops, with the Russian military killing and injuring civilians nearly every day, as well as destroying homes, businesses, and vital infrastructure such as energy, gas, and other facilities.