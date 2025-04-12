Zelensky Confers Title Of Hero Of Ukraine On Fallen F-16 Pilot Pavlo Ivanov
As reported by Ukrinform, the corresponding decree No. 232/2025, dated April 12, 2025, was published on the President's official website .
The title was awarded for personal courage and heroism shown in the defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for selfless service to the Ukrainian people.
"To confer the title of Hero of Ukraine, with the award of the Golden Star Order, on Pavlo Ivanov – Major (posthumously)," the decree reads.
The President's Office also noted that by the order of the Ukrainian Air Force Command on April 12, 2025, Ivanov was posthumously promoted to the rank of Major.Read also: Zelensky award s another 353 Ukrainian defenders, 184 of them posthumously
As Ukrinform previously reported, on April 12, Pavlo Ivanov, an F-16 pilot, was killed while performing a combat mission.
Photo: President's Office
