Ukraine's FM, Coe, OSCE Secretaries General Discuss Holding Russia Accountable

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held meetings with the secretaries general of the Council of Europe and the OSCE on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The minister shared details of the meetings on social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

In his meeting with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, Sybiha said the focus was on further steps toward ensuring accountability for crimes committed by Russia.

"Grateful to the Council of Europe for its steadfast solidarity and leadership in joint efforts to hold Russia accountable for its violations of international law. These efforts enabled the creation of the Register of Damage for Ukraine and the upcoming establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. Ensuring accountability is essential for achieving a just, long-lasting, and comprehensive peace," Sybiha wrote .

He also noted that during his meeting with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, they discussed Ukraine's recent steps toward peace.

"I informed the Secretary General about the facts of Russia's violations of the energy ceasefire, as well as its relentless terror against civilians. I also underscored the need to release OSCE employees Maksym Petrov, Vadym Golda, and Dmytro Shabanov, who have been in Russia's illegal custody for more than three years," Sybiha said .

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is taking place in Turkey, bringing together around 20 heads of state and more than 70 ministers.

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission staff members Vadym Golda, Maksym Petrov, and Dmytro Shabanov were detained in April 2022 in Russian-occupied Donetsk and Luhansk while carrying out their official duties under the mandate of all 57 OSCE participating states. All three were charged with espionage.

In September 2022, Petrov and Shabanov were "sentenced" by Russian occupation "courts" to 13 years in prison. In July 2024, the so-called "Supreme Court of the DPR" sentenced Golda to 14 years in a high-security penal colony.

Photos in the text: Andrii Sybiha / X