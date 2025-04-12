Russian Airstrike On Kupiansk: Four Injured, People Feared Trapped Under Rubble

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces struck a private house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with a glide bomb, injuring four people and potentially trapping others under the debris.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"Kupiansk is under heavy enemy fire. At about 18:20, the occupiers launched a glide bomb strike on a private house. The strike injured four people: a 25-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and two women aged 52 and 73," Syniehubov wrote.

He added that according to preliminary reports, three more individuals might still be trapped under the rubble.

On April 12, Russian forces also struck a residential area in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, with a drone, causing a fire.