Russian Airstrike On Kupiansk: Four Injured, People Feared Trapped Under Rubble
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.
"Kupiansk is under heavy enemy fire. At about 18:20, the occupiers launched a glide bomb strike on a private house. The strike injured four people: a 25-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and two women aged 52 and 73," Syniehubov wrote.
He added that according to preliminary reports, three more individuals might still be trapped under the rubble.Read also: Russian FPV drone strikes civilian vehicle in Donetsk region, three injured
On April 12, Russian forces also struck a residential area in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, with a drone, causing a fire.
