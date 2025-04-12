Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Airstrike On Kupiansk: Four Injured, People Feared Trapped Under Rubble

2025-04-12 03:14:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces struck a private house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with a glide bomb, injuring four people and potentially trapping others under the debris.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"Kupiansk is under heavy enemy fire. At about 18:20, the occupiers launched a glide bomb strike on a private house. The strike injured four people: a 25-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and two women aged 52 and 73," Syniehubov wrote.

He added that according to preliminary reports, three more individuals might still be trapped under the rubble.

Read also: Russian FPV drone strikes civilian vehicle in Donetsk region, three injured

On April 12, Russian forces also struck a residential area in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, with a drone, causing a fire.

