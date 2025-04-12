Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Nona Self-Propelled Mortar, Several Ifvs On Eastern Front
The press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces announced this on Telegram and published a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.
Fighters from the brigade's unmanned systems battalion carried out several drone strikes, delivering precise hits on Russian armored vehicles, weaponry, and enemy shelters.
Video: 3rd Assault Brigade / Telegram
This time, Ukrainian troops deprived the enemy of both communication and internet by destroying their Starlink terminal, in addition to eliminating artillery systems, various types of equipment, and a group of UAV operators.Read also: Azov Brigade repels Russian assault on Toretsk front
As a result of the operation, Ukrainian forces struck and disabled several Russian IFVs, a Nona artillery piece, and a vehicle. They also located and destroyed an enemy FPV drone command post along with its antennas.
