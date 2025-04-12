Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Nona Self-Propelled Mortar, Several Ifvs On Eastern Front

2025-04-12 03:14:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the eastern front, soldiers from Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Nona self-propelled mortar, several infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and communication antennas.

The press service of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces announced this on Telegram and published a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

Fighters from the brigade's unmanned systems battalion carried out several drone strikes, delivering precise hits on Russian armored vehicles, weaponry, and enemy shelters.

Video: 3rd Assault Brigade / Telegram

This time, Ukrainian troops deprived the enemy of both communication and internet by destroying their Starlink terminal, in addition to eliminating artillery systems, various types of equipment, and a group of UAV operators.

Read also: Azov Brigade repels Russian assault on Toretsk front

As a result of the operation, Ukrainian forces struck and disabled several Russian IFVs, a Nona artillery piece, and a vehicle. They also located and destroyed an enemy FPV drone command post along with its antennas.

