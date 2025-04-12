403
Turkish Pres. Discusses Boosting Ties With Sudan's Sovereignty Council Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, Turkiye, April 12 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues with Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdelfattah al-Burhan.
A statement issued by the Turkish Presidency's Communications Directorate stated that bilateral relations between Turkey and Sudan, as well as regional and international issues, were discussed during the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.
The statement indicated that Erdogan expressed his happiness with the daily development of cooperation between Turkiye and Sudan.
He added that Turkiye will provide support for the reconstruction and normalization of the situation in Sudan after the end of the conflict there, stressing that preserving Sudan's territorial integrity and sovereignty is important to Turkiye. (end)
